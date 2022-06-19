NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Tops $40.50 on Exchanges

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for about $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.79 or 0.02014331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00115827 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00093616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013628 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

