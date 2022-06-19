NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

Shares of NKE opened at $107.34 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

