NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,043 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

NIKE stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

