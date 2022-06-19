NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 3.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $28,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

