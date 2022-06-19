Nikulski Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,531 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after acquiring an additional 765,462 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 170,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,190,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,147. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

