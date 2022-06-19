Nikulski Financial Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 279 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.51 on Friday, reaching $582.26. 1,436,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $643.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $752.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.