Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS NOBL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.44. 1,117,866 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.