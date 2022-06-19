Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 2,550 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. 219,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.