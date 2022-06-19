Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 546 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $113.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,536. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

