Nikulski Financial Inc. Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,026,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after buying an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after purchasing an additional 718,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $102.65. 2,228,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $167.59.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.