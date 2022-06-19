Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Market Cap Hits $57,447.52

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $57,447.52 and approximately $60.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.32 or 0.99982815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00121172 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,157 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

