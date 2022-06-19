Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 182,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Novartis by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $81.06 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.