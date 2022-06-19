Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTR. Raymond James increased their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.84.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $83.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.63. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

