ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.57 Million

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,385.60 or 1.00086876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00033124 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00021109 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.