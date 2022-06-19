Oikos Market Capitalization Tops $308,262.14 (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $308,262.14 and approximately $25,846.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00117437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.73 or 0.00686634 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00089194 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

