Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.15.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

