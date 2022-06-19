OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $49.44 on Thursday. OMRON has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $107.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OMRON by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in OMRON by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OMRON in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OMRON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,542,000 after buying an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

