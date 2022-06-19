O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 2.0% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.58.

ORLY stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $586.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,670. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.91 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $642.97 and its 200 day moving average is $663.67. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

