O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.58.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $586.72. 1,092,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,670. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.91 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $642.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $663.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

