Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.13 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Oxen has a total market cap of $17.13 million and $376,696.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,367.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,130.84 or 0.05552076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025539 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00267783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.34 or 0.00590820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00560443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00074708 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001226 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,749,821 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.