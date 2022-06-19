Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 465,401 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 402.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,401 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for 0.8% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $100,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $773,229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Moderna by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,310,000 after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
MRNA opened at $128.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.26 and its 200-day moving average is $175.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.
In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,029 shares of company stock worth $50,325,415 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
