Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 505,306 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 148.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $85,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.