Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 510,982 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2,056.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,982 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of CF Industries worth $55,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Consumer Edge cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE CF opened at $86.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

