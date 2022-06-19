Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 130.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 233,822 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Textron worth $30,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

TXT stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.42. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

