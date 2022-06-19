Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $71.36 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 242.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,421,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007,032 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $71,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,876 shares of company stock worth $17,449,150. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

NYSE:DELL opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

