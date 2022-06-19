Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 216,662 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,662 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $37,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $57.06 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

