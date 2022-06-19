Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $44,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after buying an additional 1,446,044 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after buying an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth $53,025,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in GDS by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,392,000 after purchasing an additional 658,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.09.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

