Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1,165.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 742,141 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 0.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Valero Energy worth $81,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $112.44 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

