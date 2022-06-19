Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 144,962 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Owens Corning worth $22,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.08. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.