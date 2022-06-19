Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $310.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

