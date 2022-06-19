Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

BATS COWZ opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.