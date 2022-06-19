PAID Network Price Reaches $0.0354 on Major Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $70,130.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.20 or 0.01819883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00123236 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00097161 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014187 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

