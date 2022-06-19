Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,289 shares of company stock valued at $427,152,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,570. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.