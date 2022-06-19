Panmure Gordon Lowers Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) to Hold

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2022

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DWVYF opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24.

Derwent London Company Profile (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.