Panmure Gordon Lowers Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) to Hold

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of DWVYF opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

