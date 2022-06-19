Parkgene (GENE) Price Tops $25.59 on Major Exchanges

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Parkgene coin can now be bought for approximately $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded flat against the US dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,494.82 or 0.99883974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00121197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00032320 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

