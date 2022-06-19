ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0298 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $601,349.78 and approximately $71.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

