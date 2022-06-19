PARSIQ Trading Down 9% This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $19.55 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00249086 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003009 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.87 or 0.01862609 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006540 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.