PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

PBF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $32.98 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,127.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,305,487 shares of company stock worth $191,247,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

