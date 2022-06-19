PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

