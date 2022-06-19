Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is Advisory Resource Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for 9.6% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Advisory Resource Group owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $30,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $263,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $871,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $552,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

