Phoenixcoin Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $799,299.96 and approximately $57.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,831.67 or 0.99902680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00032147 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00218097 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00112843 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00150767 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00048259 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,537,018 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

