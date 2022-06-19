Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.96. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,667,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,790,000 after purchasing an additional 229,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,753 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after acquiring an additional 140,411 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.