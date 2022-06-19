Piper Sandler Cuts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $253.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $253.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.60.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $235.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $233.16 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

