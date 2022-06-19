Planned Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 8,000 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 76,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 259,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 86,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,317,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,079,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

