Planned Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Planned Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,786 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.25. 1,832,049 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.80.

