Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 573 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Planned Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $823,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $100.34. 9,892,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,002,455. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.