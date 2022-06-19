Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $7.09 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $256.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

