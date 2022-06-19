PolkaDomain Market Capitalization Reaches $130,059.31 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $130,059.31 and approximately $255.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.24 or 0.01234000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00115024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00090663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013389 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

