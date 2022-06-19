Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67. Popular has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. Popular had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 8.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at $142,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Popular by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

