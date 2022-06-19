PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,031.00

PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $797,253.39 and $4,031.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

